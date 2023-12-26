Thyme Savor returns to Main Street in Hamilton

“The meals are already prepared in containers for a toaster oven or your oven,” said Hampton. “When we sell out of one thing, we make something different.”

If Thyme Savor sounds familiar to some of the older Hamiltonians, it’s because the business had been open on Main Street in the early 2000s, but closed down because “people really didn’t get the concept back then.”

It also didn’t help that there wasn’t much in terms of shopping ― there was an electric store and shoe store nearby.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, where people have grown more accustomed to staying and eating at home, Hampton decided to give it another shot nearly a generation later.

“We’re doing well,” she said of Thyme Savor, which is at 222 Main St., the same location it had in 2001. “We’re having a good time. We’re in a groove now, and we know what people like to eat and what they don’t like to eat.”

To learn what’s on the menu, Hampton said the best way is to visit their Facebook page because “when I make something fresh and new, I take a picture and post it. (The menu) flips all the time; it’s different every time you come in.”

There are fresh soups and salads, different kinds of chicken salad ― though the chicken salad with walnuts and cranberries is a staple, as is the French onion soup ― savory rigatoni, and chicken and dumplings.

“Everything’s made from scratch here from this kitchen,” said Hampton, who hand shops for all of her ingredients. “I don’t do the big companies and the big trucks. I hope for good prices, to bring good prices to the customers.”

More than two decades since she first opened, Main Street is a lot more active, with Saturday foot traffic having quadrupled since she was first open.

“Everyone’s super supportive,” she said.

The store is open Wednesday through Saturday and Hampton said she cooks all day on Tuesdays, but when someone comes in on Wednesday, anything they buy will be good for five days “because the whole object is to fill your refrigerator for the week.”

Thyme Savor is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.