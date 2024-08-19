Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire returns with fiery sauces, salsas, contests and more

Foodies who enjoy a little (or a lot) of spice will soon gather for Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire.

The annual two-day event at the Oscar Event Center and The Oscar Station at the grocery megacomplex in Fairfield will feature hot sauces, hot rides, new competitions, and much more. Of course, the focus of the event centers on the sauces, but also salsas, marinades, beef jerky, mustards, and rubs.

Kids will see stilt walkers, fire performers, balloon twisters, and LED performers. Children and their parents will be able to capture memories in the 360-photo booth and experience live music, entertainment and energetic competitions.

During Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire, there will be samples to try and products to purchase, along with competitions in the Arena of Fire. Recipes from participating vendors will go head-to-head in the Arena for a fiery foods’ showdown. Guests can also craft a hot and spicy cocktail at The Singe Bar.

Contests begin at noon each day. Saturday’s competitions will kick off with “Fiery Jerk Fries” with Sauce Goddess. Participants will indulge in one pound of spicy fries coated in Sauce Goddesses Fiery Jamaican jerk seasoning and dipped in Habanero Red Devil Sauce. The first to finish will be the winner.

Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire 2024 vendors will include Smokin’ Ed’s and Puckerbutt, Red Beard Seasonings, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Farmer Nate’s Sauce Co, Pup & The Pepper, Dude, Seriously Hot Sauce, Fire Heaven, Funky’s Hot Sauce Factory and many more.

There will be a car show on Sunday with more than 50 hot rides in the Oscar Station parking lot from Cincy Cool Cars Club. The car show is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required for the Weekend of Fire festivities.

How to go

What: Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire

When: 11 a.m. to 6 pm. Aug. 24 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Oscar Event Center and The Oscar Station at Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield

Cost: Single-day tickets are $15 and kids’ tickets are $2. Children ages 4 and younger are free

More info: junglejims.com

