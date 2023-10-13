Downtown BBQ restaurant expands with move to new Middletown location

MIDDLETOWN — Brent Dalton, standing in his new restaurant location, suddenly became emotional as he talked about the last 10 years.

A decade ago, he and his wife, Kelly, were alcoholics with a shaky marriage.

Now the Daltons are sober, and on Thursday morning, celebrated the opening of Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill, 640 N. University Blvd.

“It’s a blessing,” Dalton said, grabbing a towel out of his pocket to wipe away the tears. “Ten years ago, who would have thought. Now look at this. It’s beautiful.”

Then there were more tears. His wife asked if he was OK.

“I thought I was over it,” he said. “Damn onions.”

Dalton, a 1994 Middletown High School graduate, opened his first restaurant at 1206 Central Ave. in 2020. After three years, Dalton said, the barbecue business outgrew the 1,500 square foot space that offered limited street parking.

“Downtown was a great spot to grow our business,” he said.

He said a “silent partner,” who wanted to invest in the restaurant, purchased the University Boulevard building that housed Sunshine Cafe Bar and Grill, then Redding Insurance. It sold for $243,000 on March 29, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office.

Dalton said the total investment, the building, renovations and kitchen equipment, was about $400,000.

The restaurant is 3,500 square feet, has 88 seats, more than twice the former location, and 80 parking spaces. There are four TVs, up from two at the previous location. He called the renovation “a complete transformation.”

Eventually, Dalton hopes to add a patio for additional seating.

The menu has remained the same with pulled pork, beef brisket, pulled chicken, baby back ribs, smoked wings, BBQ bacon chicken sandwiches, pork chops and fish sandwiches, homemade mac and cheese, BBQ baked beans, green beans, tater tots, onion rings, and fresh cut fries.

The restaurant also offers a full line of Cone Ice Cream, of West Chester.

Besides the sit-down restaurant, Dalton will continue operating his catering business and food truck that he opened eight years ago.

State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., stopped by the restaurant Thursday morning, ordered lunch and presented the Dalton family a proclamation. It was important, Hall said, to celebrate the “new location, new day.”

Then he told Dalton he would eat there once a week.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grill

WHERE: 640 N. University Blvd., Middletown

WINTER HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday

