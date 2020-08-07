Dave Chappelle shows to continue starting with a sold-out newly announced show with John Mayer

During the hearing, it was reported that the Zoning Inspector Richard Zopf received 400 letters and 2,000 emails in support of the events, from locals and fans who drove across the country to attend.

The positive effects on the local economy as well as the social benefits were deemed worthy. Chappelle’s team is going to make some adjustments to honor neighbors’ concerns about noise.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) Credit: Kevin Winter Credit: Kevin Winter

Tickets were released at 10 a.m. today on Ticketmaster (now sold out) for a show on Aug. 8. Fans noticed a couple of big changes to this particular show, however.

First, the name of the show, which started off as “A Talk With Punchlines” when tickets were sold on Eventbrite, and shifted to “An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair,” when tickets switched to Ticketmaster, has been changed to “Controlled Danger” with a photo of Chappelle with musician John Mayer.

“Controlled Danger” is the name of a comedy and music tour Chappelle and Mayer did a couple years ago. The show was named after a phrase Chappelle said Mayer once used in a text message about their plans for an evening out on the town.

The duo have been close friends since Mayer, who is known for his pop hits such as “Your Body is a Wonderland,” appeared on Chappelle’s acclaimed Comedy Central series “The Chappelle Show.”

The second thing fans noticed was that tickets, which started at around $100 each and have crept up closer to $150 in recent weeks, were suddenly $250 each, signaling to some the promise of a very special evening.

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 01: Recording artist John Mayer performs during a stop of The Search for Everything World Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 1, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Credit: Ethan Miller Credit: Ethan Miller

Despite the ticket price hike, the tickets sold out in minutes. Luckily however, it’s been announced by Team Chappelle today that shows will continue until October 4, 2020, so you still have time to see what’s being referred to online as #ChappelleSummerCamp.

We’ll keep you posted as we hear about more on sales, but we do have a couple tips: tickets tend to go on sale on random days between 10 a.m. and noon. Periodically checking for on sale announcements around 9:30-10:30 a.m. is helpful: https://www.ticketmaster.com/dave-chappelle-tickets/artist/803682