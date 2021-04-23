Coconut-flavored beer, donuts paired at regional event this weekend

Two very different southwest Ohio businesses are teaming up to combine two coconut-flavored products.
Grainworks Brewing Company has created a beer to pair with a donut that Holtman’s Donuts has created just for Grainworks, according to the companies that have locations in West Chester.
The beer is a Gose, a historic northern German-style, that’s flavored with lime, toasted coconut and a few other secret ingredients to create a “donut-like” taste to match Holtman’s Lime Coconut donut, according to a release.
Brian McGinnis, Grainworks’ head brewer, said after discussing the Lime Coconut donut with the team at Holtman’s Donuts, he “knew we had a winner.”
But after biting into one for the first time, McGinnis said it “truly redefined what I thought a donut could be. It was juicy, it made my mouth water — it was incredible.”
Maggie Rochon, creative director at Holtman’s Donuts, said the company always is “looking to push the envelope” and come up with new, exciting recipes.
“This one stood out, and we knew it would be the perfect pairing with Grainworks’ great beer,” she said.
In celebration of the release of this brew and donut, Grainworks is hosting a free event in the Brewery’s taproom, 7790 Service Center Drive from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Guests will be able to purchase Holtman’s new Lime Coconut donut as a pairing with Grainworks new Lime Coconut Donut Gose beer, or individually. The donut will be discounted with the purchase of a pint or 4-pack to go. The expanded taproom space and spacious patio allow for a safe, socially distanced event.
The Lime Coconut Donut Gose will be available at select retailers, bars and restaurants starting April 27.