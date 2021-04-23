Coconut-flavored beer, donuts paired at regional event this weekend

Maggie Rochon, creative director at Holtman’s Donuts, said the company always is “looking to push the envelope” and come up with new, exciting recipes.

“This one stood out, and we knew it would be the perfect pairing with Grainworks’ great beer,” she said.

In celebration of the release of this brew and donut, Grainworks is hosting a free event in the Brewery’s taproom, 7790 Service Center Drive from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Guests will be able to purchase Holtman’s new Lime Coconut donut as a pairing with Grainworks new Lime Coconut Donut Gose beer, or individually. The donut will be discounted with the purchase of a pint or 4-pack to go. The expanded taproom space and spacious patio allow for a safe, socially distanced event.

The Lime Coconut Donut Gose will be available at select retailers, bars and restaurants starting April 27.