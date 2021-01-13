Cinemark movie theaters’ first-ever Popcorn Fest offers chance at free popcorn for a year

Knowing one day is not enough to celebrate National Popcorn Day on Jan. 19, Cinemark movie theaters have created the first-ever Cinemark Popcorn Fest.
From Monday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 24, Cinemark guests will receive $2 off any size of popcorn at all open Cinemark locations that are currently serving concessions. Then, 21 lucky moviegoers will win free popcorn for a year by playing a Popcorn-themed game at Cinemark.com/popcorn once a day from Jan. 18 through Wed., Jan. 20.
“At Cinemark, one day is simply not enough to celebrate everyone’s favorite movie-going snack, and we are thrilled to be dedicating an entire week to the warm, buttery treat,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing officer, said in a release. “It is hard to think of a more epic duo than freshly popped popcorn and the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen.”
If moviegoers don’t get their fill during their visit, a Cinemark release said, guests who are passionate about popcorn can keep the snacking going at home with Cinemark Pack-a-Pop to-go popcorn, available in theaters. The to-go popcorn packages are $10 and make the equivalent of three large popcorns.
“Movie-goers looking to stay within their trusted group can book a Private Watch Party to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice for just $99 for Comeback Classics, and $149 for new movies,” according to a Cinemark release.
The Dayton area has four Cinemark theaters, including locations in Piqua, Beavercreek, West Carrollton and Huber Heights. To find the closest Cinemark, visit www.cinemark.com/theatres.