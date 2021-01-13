Cinemark movie theaters’ first-ever Popcorn Fest offers chance at free popcorn for a year

From Monday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 24, Cinemark guests will receive $2 off any size of popcorn at all open Cinemark locations that are currently serving concessions. Then, 21 lucky moviegoers will win free popcorn for a year by playing a Popcorn-themed game at Cinemark.com/popcorn once a day from Jan. 18 through Wed., Jan. 20.

“At Cinemark, one day is simply not enough to celebrate everyone’s favorite movie-going snack, and we are thrilled to be dedicating an entire week to the warm, buttery treat,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing officer, said in a release. “It is hard to think of a more epic duo than freshly popped popcorn and the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen.”