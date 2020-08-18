Cincinnati Zoo’s Roo Valley now open

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s newest exhibit, Roo Valley, is now open - and guests are hopping for joy! Roo Valley features the Zoo’s first-ever kangaroo walkabout and the largest outdoor little blue penguin habitat.
The new area also includes Hops craft beer garden and Kanga Klimb, an adventure ropes course that will open in 2021.
“You can’t get any better than the habitat we’ve built for our little blue penguin colony, which includes huge pools inside and out and is the first to offer both beach and underwater viewing,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.
Penguins now get to enjoy fans, misters, sprinklers, underwater jets, heat lamps, heated rocks, multiple substrates, and underwater elements. As for visitors? They can get close to the seven kangaroos -- that are about four feet tall when standing upright -- and pose for selfies!
Masks are required in the area, but don’t let that ruin a good photo opp.