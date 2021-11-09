Brightside Music & Event Venue announces 2021-22 lineup

Similar to many other event venues, the Brightside Music & Event Venue, located in downtown Dayton, had to pivot to cope with challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brightside’s pivot turned out to be altering a calendar consisting of concerts, professional wrestling matches, drag shows, burlesque shows and birthday parties to one consisting mostly of weddings.
Opened in 2019 by Carli and Hamilton Dixon, the Brightside Music & Event Venue is now offering guests a chance to indulge in a variety of compelling live entertainment acts throughout the latter half of 2021 and 2022.
“We missed hosting concerts so much, we just wanted to get back at it as soon as we could,” said Libby Ballengee, Brightside event creator. “However, there is so much going on over the summer. Levitt, Rose, Fraze are all open for the season, plus so many festivals every weekend. There’s just a lot happening, which is great! We’re realizing how difficult it is to program 52 weeks out of the year. We need downtime like anyone else, so this a great way for us to both set boundaries and also focus on a meaningful concert season that we hope Daytonians embrace and enjoy. Fall through spring is truly our time to shine.”
In this brand new format, the Brightside will present exciting acts like Miss May I, Scythian, The Werks and Ekoostik Hookah, along with two-day music festivals, Dayton Battle of the Bands, Punk Rock Prom and more.
The season will also include Sunday evening dinner and movie-style events featuring live jazz music, catering from Brock Masterson’s and a cult-favorite film as a part of the Brightside’s partnership with Dayton Dinner Theater.
“We’re really trying to provide a mix of quality events, and we’re not done booking yet!” Ballengee said. “Look for additional announcements, especially in 2022. We’re still firming up events, and of course, everything is pending the status of COVID.”
The Brightside’s new season is set to kick off tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 9, with a performance by the New Orleans-based outfit The Nth Power and Cincinnati-based big band Ernie Johnson From Detroit.
“People know my dance parties, and this one is going to be extra epic,” Ballengee said of Tuesday’s show.
The following is The Brightside Music & Event Venue’s full roster of shows in its brand new season:
- Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021: Power Funk from The Nth Power and Ernie Johnson From Detroit
- Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021: “A Night in Paris” featuring Howard Hewett and fashion from Curvy Kouture
- Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021: Jazz Fusion with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra
- Friday, Nov. 19, 2021: Ekoostik Hookah with special guests Subterranean
- Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021: Dayton Dinner Theater premiere featuring “Star Wars” and live jazz
- Friday, Nov. 26, 2021: Celtic rock with Scythian and Arbo
- Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021: The 10th Annual Werksgiving Celebration featuring The Werks and Dustin Smith & The Daydreamers
- Friday, Dec. 3, 2021: Soul-Reggae-Funk Dance Party with Jah Sol and Solistic
- Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021: Katrina Reelfish Presents a Holiday Drag Brunch and Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “Christmas Vacation” and live jazz during the evening
- Friday, Dec. 10, 2021: HoliDayton
- Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 – Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “Elf”
- Friday, Dec. 17, 2021: Miss May I with special guests TBA
- Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022: JoJo Stella and T-Shirt Material
- Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 1 featuring funk, rock ‘n roll and jam
- Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater premiere featuring “Wizard of Oz” and live jazz
- Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 2 featuring Hip Hop, R&B and soul
- Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 3 featuring alternative, punk and metal
- Sunday, Jan 30, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater premiere featuring “The Princess Bride” and live jazz
- Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 4 featuring folk, Americana and singer-songwriter
- Friday, Feb. 4, 2022: Punk Rock Prom with Nightbeast, Safe Money, and Knavery
- Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “Caddyshack” and live jazz
- Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands – Round 5 featuring dance, electronic and experimental
- Monday, Feb. 14, 2022: Valentine Day Dinner and Jazz with the Blue Heron Trio
- Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022: Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale
- Friday, Feb. 18, 2022: Femme Fatale Dayton Burlesque Revue
- Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 – ENMY with special guests TBA
- Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022: Sound Valley Winter Music Festival featuring the winner of the Dayton Battle of the Bands
- Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “Airplane” and live jazz
- Saturday, March 5, 2022: Mardi Gras Extravaganza featuring Solistic and special guests
- Sunday, March 13, 2022: Venus Rising Wellness Workshop during the day and the Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “The Holy Grail” at night
- Sunday, March 27, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “Napoleon Dynamite”
- Sunday, April 10, 2022: Dayton Dinner Theater featuring “The Big Lebowski” and live jazz
Tickets for these shows can be purchased by visiting The Brightside’s website. (Not all tickets are currently on sale).
For the safety of guests, artists and staff, they’ve installed UV-C air sanitation in all of their HVAC units. In addition, guests are asked to wear masks unless a patron shows proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test or antibody test result.
The Brightside is located at 905 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton and has free, on-site parking.
About the Author