Winds cause power outages throughout Miami Valley

Darke: 828

Greene: 2,727

Hamilton: 45

Miami: 540

Montgomery: 616

Preble: 78

Warren: 35

Numbers are reported from AES Ohio, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy. The numbers will be updated throughout the day.

The National Weather Service says that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tree limbs and power lines. The gusts could be up to 50 mph and the wind advisory is set to end at 9 p.m.