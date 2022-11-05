BreakingNews
Winds cause power outages throughout Miami Valley

Weather
By Staff reports
Updated 1 hour ago

The winds moving through the area today are causing power outages all across the state. Currently, AES Ohio is reporting almost 5,900 outages in the area. The majority of the outages are in Greene County.

ExploreWind Advisory today; Rain likely in afternoon, evening

Here is a list of current outages in our immediate counties as of 4:20 p.m.

Butler: 13

Champaign: 0

Clark: 197

Darke: 828

Greene: 2,727

Hamilton: 45

Miami: 540

Montgomery: 616

Preble: 78

Warren: 35

Numbers are reported from AES Ohio, Ohio Edison and Duke Energy. The numbers will be updated throughout the day.

The National Weather Service says that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects including tree limbs and power lines. The gusts could be up to 50 mph and the wind advisory is set to end at 9 p.m.

