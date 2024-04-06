What will the weather be like Monday for the solar eclipse?

Eclipse watchers can expect a 30 to 50 percent chance of cloud coverage for now, but confidence on this is not overly high as the forecast develops, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Precipitation is expected to end by Monday morning, with some cloud coverage moving off to the east.

[5:08 AM] Starting to look ahead... pic.twitter.com/C7aFzqM5SF — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 6, 2024

Earlier in the week, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said different weather patterns may affect those traveling for the solar eclipse and for outside activities.

It was predicted a storm may travel from the southern Rockies to the central Plains and Midwest today and Sunday.

Thanks to the southerly flow, high temperatures reach the upper 60s/low 70s throughout Monday, the NWS said. By Monday evening, the decaying low will move over towards the Great Lakes regions.

Overnight lows fall into the low 50s. Clouds return in earnest ahead of a quick moving disturbance riding the flow up from the Gulf, which causes precipitation chances to remain in the forecast for Tuesday, the NWS said.

Tuesday brings additional showers and mostly cloudy skies with a high of 70 degrees, followed by an equally cloudy night with a chance of rain and a low of 51 degrees.

Wednesday has a chance of rain before 2 p.m., then again after 2 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees.

Wednesday night will be rainy with thunderstorms possible after 8 p.m. Expect cooler temperatures with a low of 54 degrees.

More rain is possible Thursday and Friday.