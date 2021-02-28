Wet, windy weather to begin week; flooding possible

The Miami Valley will see a wet and windy beginning to the week, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. We will see rain and winds up to 14 mph today, with gusts as high as 29 mph tomorrow.
Southern Warren and Butler Counties are at a mild risk of flooding due to the rain, the NWS said.
Today, most of the rain is likely before 11 a.m., however more rain is likely in the evening before 2 a.m. Temperatures will range from the lower 60s to around 33 degrees, the NWS reported. Winds today may range between 8 and 14 mph.
No rain is expected tomorrow, however winds will be incredibly high, with speeds between 9 and 18 mph, with gusts that may reach nearly 30 mph. During the day, skies will be cloudy, but sun may arrive later. Temperatures will be colder, highs reaching about 45 degrees during the day and dropping as low as 20 degrees overnight.
Tuesday’s weather may be slightly calmer, though snow and rain is likely in the evening. There may be some snow overnight. Temperatures will range between 41 degrees and 29 degrees, the NWS said.