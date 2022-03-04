Warming trend begins today; weekend brings season’s highest temps

It will be sunny with today’s high temperature around 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees higher than yesterday. However, a cool night is expected before the bigger warmup this weekend, with overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Saturday brings the warmest weather so far this year. It will be party sunny with high temperature ranging from 70 to 75 degrees across the region.