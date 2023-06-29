Warmer with threat for showers, storms today through weekend

Widespread smoke is expected at least through the first part of the day before a more active weather pattern will develop and last through Sunday.

Temperatures will rise to a high near 89 degrees under partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A more active weather pattern is expected to develop Thursday through Sunday. For now, severe threats are highlighted for Thursday and Friday. Note: Forecast uncertainty is high. pic.twitter.com/ihhCpUBbpa — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 28, 2023

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

Friday also will have a chance of showers and storms.

Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. However, it will be hot and humid as well with the “feels like” temperature for Friday afternoon above 100 degrees for some in the region, the NWS said.

[12:40 PM] A hot and humid start to the holiday weekend! Friday's afternoon "feels like" temperatures reach over 100F in southern portions of our area.

Are you planning to spend time outside? Plan for the heat! Loose fitting clothing, extra water, and planned shady areas. pic.twitter.com/eknHmlRS9I — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 28, 2023

Showers and storms are expected to continue Friday night and are possible through the overnight hours. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 70 degrees.

It also is shaping up to be a soggy weekend as well, with rain chances extending into the first part of next week, including the Fourth of July holiday.

Showers possibly thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 87 degrees. Showers and storms are expected to continue Saturday night. The overnight low will fall to around 68 degrees.

The high for Sunday will be near 83 degrees. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening before sunset, followed by a chance of showers and storms Sunday night. The overnight low will be around 66 degrees.

Monday also has a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible during the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 84 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. The overnight low will fall to around 65 degrees.

Independence Day will by sunny with a high near 87 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, and Tuesday night it will be partly cloudy with a chance of storms. Overnight, the low will fall to around 66 degrees.