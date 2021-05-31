Warm weather for Memorial Day, hotter temperatures ahead Tuesday

After low temperatures Sunday, the Miami Valley will see warm temperatures and sunny skies for Memorial Day, perfect weather for any outdoor celebrations, the National Weather Service reported Sunday.
The area may see a light wind today. The skies will likely be sunny and we will see temperatures reaching highs around 73 degrees. Overnight, we may see some clouds and temperatures will drop to about 55 degrees, the NWS said.
On Tuesday, temperatures will climb back to average for the region, reaching highs just below 80 degrees, the NWS said. The skies may be cloudy and the area may see some wind, the NWS said.
Overnight, we may see some rain, with most of the chances of showers around 2 a.m., the NWS said. Temperatures will drop to about 60 degrees.
The chances of showers will continue on Wednesday with a few storms possible in the afternoon. The skies will be mostly cloudy, with high temperatures reaching about 74 degrees.
Before 8 p.m., the area may see some showers. Between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. we may see some thunderstorms, the NWS said. Overnight, temperatures may drop to about 63 degrees.