Warm, sunny today ahead of end-of-week rain chances

Today will be warm and sunny, with highs climbing up around 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, there will be a few more clouds as temperatures fall to around 53 degrees.
Clouds will gradually increase during the day on Friday for mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm again, with highs around 77 degrees.
On Friday night, there will be a slight chance of rain starting around 9 p.m. that will continue through sunrise as temperatures dip to around 57 degrees.
Clouds will dip during the day on Saturday, but there will still be a chance of rain throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms starting in the late morning.
Starting around dark, though, showers will be likely with a higher chance of thunderstorms. The storm chances will fall away after midnight, but the rain is expected to continue through morning on Sunday.
Clouds will increase again overnight.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer during the day on Saturday, with a high around 80 degrees, though lows will remain about the same, falling to around 55 degrees.
About the Author