Warm, rainy today with thunderstorms in afternoon

Today will be warm and rainy, with highs around 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting shortly after sunrise, with rain likely by the later morning. The NWS said there will be thunderstorms in the afternoon, a few of which could be strong to severe and produce local heavy rainfall.

Once night falls, both precipitation chances and cloud cover will decrease, for mostly clear, calm conditions after midnight. Overnight lows will be around 66 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 87 degrees.

On Sunday night, clouds will gradually increase, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms starting after midnight. Lows will be around 67 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny, with the NWS predicting showers and a chance of thunderstorms for most of the day, dropping in the evening. Highs will be around 83 degrees.

A chance of rain was predicted to linger throughout the night, with a slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 63 degrees.