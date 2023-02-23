Warm, mostly sunny, windy today; Temperatures plummet tonight

Today will be warm, mostly sunny and windy, with gusts as high as 40 mph in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 73 degrees.
Overnight, it will be breezy as temperatures plummet, dropping over 40 degrees to a low around 28 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high around 42 degrees.
Clouds will gradually increase overnight as temperatures drop back down to around 28 degrees.
However, clouds will dip again on Saturday, for partly sunny skies as highs reach around 49 degrees.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, though temperatures will remain above freezing, with lows around 34 degrees.
