Warm, mostly cloudy today with overnight showers

It will stay cloudy tonight, with an overnight low around 40 degrees. Showers are likely, mainly after 3 a.m.

Rain will return to the forecast Friday night, with the highest chances expected across northern locations.

Showers are expected for the start of the day Saturday, mainly before 1 p.m. Temperatures will be held down some, with a high near 48 degrees.

A chance of showers continues Saturday night, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

The high temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, the NWS said.

It will be mostly cloudy Christmas Eve, but dry and warmer with a high near 59 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 43 degrees.

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. Wet weather will develop for the second half of Christmas Day into the night. The overnight low will be around 50 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers will stay in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will decrease but will still be above normal for late December.