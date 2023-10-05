Warm, cloudy today with showers starting in afternoon

Today will be warm and cloudy, with a chance of showers starting in the afternoon that will become likely around the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The rain is expected to continue through midnight, falling to a chance of showers until around dawn on Friday.

Highs today will be around 79 degrees, falling to a low around 60 degrees.

Friday will be cool with decreasing clouds. Highs will be around 72 degrees.

On Friday night clouds will build up again, with a chance of rain starting again at around 10 p.m. but trailing off around sunrise on Saturday. Lows will be around 44 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny and chilly, with highs only around 58 degrees. It will also be breezy, with gusts as high as 29 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cold, with lows falling to around 40 degrees, and light winds making it feel like the mid-30s.

