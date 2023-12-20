Temps start warmup today; highs reach mid-40s

[9:05 PM] High pressure overnight provides temperatures a couple degrees below normal for daybreak Wednesday morning. Temperatures rebound into the 40s by the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/K0AAhBlSLW — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 20, 2023

Clouds increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 46 degrees.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday night, which will have an overnight low around freezing.

There is a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees.

A chance of rain remains Friday night, which will be cloudy with a low around 39 degrees.

Saturday starts with a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 42 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high near 55 degrees. There is a chance of rain overnight, which will have a low around 44 degrees.

Rain is likely Christmas Day, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 57 degrees.