Temps start warmup today; highs reach mid-40s

Weather
By
16 minutes ago
X

After a cold start with temperatures a couple degrees below normal, the high will reach the mid-40s this afternoon.

It will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 29 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 46 degrees.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday night, which will have an overnight low around freezing.

There is a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees.

A chance of rain remains Friday night, which will be cloudy with a low around 39 degrees.

Saturday starts with a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 42 degrees.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high near 55 degrees. There is a chance of rain overnight, which will have a low around 44 degrees.

Rain is likely Christmas Day, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 57 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny and cold today, but temps start to warm mid-week
2
Snow showers continue overnight
3
Rainy but breezy today, tonight; Snow showers with Winter Weather...
4
Mostly cloudy, cool today with rain showers tonight
5
Sunny, cool today; Rain expected late Saturday

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top