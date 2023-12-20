Temps start warmup today; highs reach mid-40s

After a cold start with temperatures a couple degrees below normal, the high will reach the mid-40s this afternoon.
It will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[9:05 PM] High pressure overnight provides temperatures a couple degrees below normal for daybreak Wednesday morning. Temperatures rebound into the 40s by the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/K0AAhBlSLW— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 20, 2023
Clouds increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 29 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 46 degrees.
Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday night, which will have an overnight low around freezing.
There is a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees.
A chance of rain remains Friday night, which will be cloudy with a low around 39 degrees.
Saturday starts with a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 49 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 42 degrees.
Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a high near 55 degrees. There is a chance of rain overnight, which will have a low around 44 degrees.
Rain is likely Christmas Day, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 57 degrees.
