Sunshine in the forecast today, Valentine’s Day; rain returns Thursday

Skies will be mostly sunny today with sunny skies also in the forecast for Valentine’s Day before rain returns on Thursday.
Today’s high will be near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Some clouds will move in for partly cloudy skies tonight with an overnight low around 26 degrees.
Valentine’s Day will be sunny and a tad warmer, with a high near 48 degrees.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 34 degrees.
Rain is likely Thursday, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 51 degrees.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny and cooler with a high near 41 degrees.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy. There is a chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m. followed by a chance of snow. The low temperature over night will be around 26 degrees.
Sunny skies are in the weekend forecast with a high near 36 Saturday and a high near 46 Sunday.
