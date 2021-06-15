Sunshine for next few days; chance of afternoon rain to end workweek

It will be sunny, warm and dry for the next few days.
Conditions will be pleasant today with highs around 79 degrees. Tonight, a few clouds move in and overnight lows will fall to around 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The sunshine returns Wednesday with highs near 76 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 53 degrees.
It will be a bit warmer Thursday with the high temperature near 81 degrees. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with a low around 60 degrees.
Skies will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 85 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. to end the workweek.