Sunny with highs in low 60s today

Today will be sunny and cool, with highs around 63 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
On Sunday, temperatures will be mild with light winds and gradually increasing clouds. Highs will be around 71 degrees.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, cool and breezy, with a chance of rain throughout the night. Lows will be around 59 degrees.
The chance of rain and breezy winds will continue during the day on Monday, with gusty winds in the afternoon reaching as high as 25 mph. Highs will be around 75 degrees.
Monday night will by breezy and cool, with a chance of rain just after dark and in the early-morning hours. Gusts will be as high as 30 mph, and lows will fall to around 62 degrees.
About the Author