Sunny, warm, breezy today

Today will be sunny, warm and breezy, with highs around 77 degrees and gusts as high as 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 55 degrees.
Tomorrow will be warm with increasing clouds. Highs will be around 80 degrees.
On Saturday night, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night, and otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with lows around 61 degrees.
Skies will clear again on Sunday for mostly sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 56 degrees.
