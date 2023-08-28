Sunny skies and warm temps today, cooler overnight

Bright sunshine and some cooler temperatures are here to stay for this work week.

A sunny sky is on the forecast today with highs near 80 degrees, with a mostly clear overnight and a low temperature of 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A cold front will cross the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening, reinforcing the cooler, dry conditions, according to the NWS. Temperatures will not warm up back to around normal until the end of the week, NWS added.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s, followed by a mostly clear night sky and a cooler temperature of 59 degrees.

Sunny skies continue into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday night and Thursday night both involve mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures.

The lows will be in the mid-to upper 50s.

