Sunny skies and warm temps galore today, tomorrow

Sunny skies shine brightly today, with highs in the mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A cold front today brings seasonable temperatures and lower relative humidity, the NWS said. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with a low temperature of 62 degrees.

Dry conditions continue into the work week with Monday once again having sunny skies. The high of the day will be 82 degrees, while the overnight will be mostly clear with a low around 60 degrees.

Tuesday brings another sunny forecast with highs in the mid-80s, followed by partly cloudy conditions overnight with a low around 61 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high near 85 degrees. A chance of rain showers is possible Wednesday night but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.

The low of the night will be 65 degrees.

The surface high and associated ridge will move east by mid-week, with a return to southerly flow and increased potential for showers and thunderstorms beginning Thursday, according to the NWS.