Sunny over weekend as temperatures continue to warm

The red, white and blue with fall colors at Carillon Park. MARSHALL\STAFF
Weather
By Daniel Susco
8 minutes ago

This weekend the weather will be sunny and continue to slowly warm up, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today, highs will be around 57 degrees, falling to near freezing lows around 33 degrees tonight.

On Sunday, highs will rise to around 60 degrees, and lows will be around 38 degrees.

The NWS predicted a few clouds Sunday night, but these are expected to clear again during the morning on Monday.

However, Monday night, clouds are expected to increase again, though skies will remain mostly clear for most of the night.

Highs on Monday will be even warmer, with a high near 65 degrees and lows around 43 degrees.

