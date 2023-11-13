Sunny, mostly dry and seasonably mild conditions today, this week

Sunny skies brighten up the start of the week with a chance of rain possible later on in the week.

High pressure will remain in place across the region through midweek, leading to dry and seasonably mild conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be sunny with a high of 64 degrees, followed by a mostly clear Monday night with a low around 32 degrees.

Tuesday continues with sunny skies and relatively cool temperatures, however, Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but cold. Highs will be in the upper 50s, while lows will fall around 34 degrees.

Near normal temperatures through the first part of the workweek will trend above normal by midweek as well, the NWS said.

Wednesday involves a mostly sunny day with a high of 64 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 39 degrees.

A chance for rain will return toward the end of the week. Thursday brings sunnier skies with a high of 66 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be mostly overcast with a chance of showers after 1 a.m.

The low will fall around 49 degrees.