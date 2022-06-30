Sunny, more humid today; Air Quality Alert in effect

It will be sunny and muggier today and tomorrow with highs back in the 90s along with air quality concerns.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect across the region due to expected ground-level ozone, or smog, that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children and people with underlying health conditions, according to the area air pollution control agencies.
Skies will be clear with a high of 91 degrees. Clouds move in for tonight, which will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 92 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.
Showers are possible for the Fourth of July weekend.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Independence Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and into the night.
