Sunny, mild weather expected through mid-week

The weather will be sunny and mild through mid-week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[5:45 AM] Sunny. Rinse. Repeat. pic.twitter.com/QkkOkoGJLE— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 7, 2024
Today will be sunny with highs around 71 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 44 degrees.
On Wednesday, it will be sunny and a little warmer as temperatures rise to around 75 degrees.
Wednesday night will be clear with lows around 45 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to decrease again on Thursday to a high around 71 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 42 degrees.
About the Author