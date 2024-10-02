Sunny, mild today with highs in low 70s

Today will be sunny and mild, with highs around 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be clear and chilly, with lows around 48 degrees.
On Thursday, there will be patchy fog in the morning, but otherwise it will be sunny and warm, with highs around 78 degrees.
Thursday night will be mostly clear and cool with a low around 53 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and just a little warmer with highs around 81 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 54 degrees.
