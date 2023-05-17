X

Sunny, mild today, tomorrow; Rain to arrive Friday

Today will be sunny and mild, with highs around 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be clear and chilly overnight, with a low around 42 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer, with a high around 76 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase on Thursday night as temperatures fall to around 55 degrees.

On Friday, there will be a slight chance of rain during the morning, with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 81 degrees.

Showers are expected to continue through Friday night, through storm chances will dwindle and fall away after midnight. Lows will be around 55 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

