Sunny, mild today; Temperatures near freezing overnight

After a rainy Thursday, today will be mostly sunny and mild as a high-pressure system settles into the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be near 59 degrees.
Tonight, we will see some more clouds as cold air moves into the area, pushing temperatures down around freezing with a low of around 32 degrees.
The clouds will decrease again around dawn on Saturday but are expected to increase again after noon. Temperatures will be a little cooler, with a high around 54 degrees.
Saturday night will be cloudy and cold, with lows around 35 degrees.
Starting around daybreak on Sunday, we will see a slight chance of rain, which will stay throughout the day before dropping around dark.
Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be cool with highs around 51 degrees.
Sunday night will be cold and breezy, with lows around 33 degrees.