Sunny, mild, breezy today ; Moderate to high fire danger this afternoon

Today will be sunny, mild and breezy, with the combination of dry air, dry leaves and wind gusts as high as 20 mph causing moderate to high fire danger in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 66 degrees.

Overnight it will be clear and cold, with lows falling to around 38 degrees.

Tomorrow, the forecast will be similar to today, with sunny skies and highs around 67 degrees.

Tomorrow night, though, clouds will build up ahead of a chance of rain that will start after midnight. Showers will be likely by dawn on Friday.

Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Friday will be rainy, mild and breezy, with showers likely throughout the day and highs around 59 degrees.

Overnight, though, rain chances, cloud cover and temperatures will fall, for mostly clear skies after midnight and lows dropping below freezing to around 29 degrees.