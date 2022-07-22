Sunny, hot today; Heat indexes around 100 for weekend

It will be sunny and hot today, with highs rising to around 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight there will be a few more clouds as temperatures fall to around 68 degrees.
On Saturday, skies will be partly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will reach up to around 93 degrees, with heat index values climbing to around 100 degrees.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm, with lows only falling to around 75 degrees.
Sunday will be breezy and just as hot as Saturday, with highs around 94 degrees and heat index values around 100 degrees. Clouds will gradually increase as the day goes on, with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms beginning after noon.
Shower and storm chances will increase in the evening and overnight, with showers likely after midnight. Overnight lows will be around 72 degrees.
About the Author