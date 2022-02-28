Sunny days and warm-up incoming this week

A warmer front will begin to move into the region beginning this week, the National Weather Service said.
Plentiful sunshine decorates the sky today with the warm temperatures remaining from this weekend. A few light but breezy winds are expected in the morning.
The high today will be 46 degrees.
Monday night brings in some rolling cloud and cooler temperatures. The low will be 33.
The warm-up continues into Tuesday as the high will be 54 degrees. People can expect a mostly sunny day. Some gusty winds will range between 6 to 10 mph before calming around evening.
Colder weather settles in for the night with a low of 33 degrees. Partly clouds mark the horizon.
Wednesday is mostly sunny and relatively warm, bringing a high of 57.
The night is partly cloudy with a low of 35 degrees.
Thursday rolls in with partial sunshine and somewhat warm weather. The high of the day will be 43 degrees.
Cooler temperatures mark Thursday night with a low of 28. Night time will be mostly cloudy.
Warmish weather is expected for the remainder of the week but possible rain may mark the incoming weekend.
