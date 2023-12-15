Sunny, cool today; Rain expected late Saturday

On Saturday, clouds will increase during the day ahead of a chance of rain starting in the evening. Showers will be likely after midnight, though chances will start to fall just before dawn on Sunday.

Temperatures will be cool on Saturday, with highs around 53 degrees and lows around 42 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain throughout the day and overnight. Winds are expected to pick up around dark, with gusts as high as 21 mph in Sunday evening, though reaching as high as 30 mph before dawn on Monday.

Highs will be around 49 degrees, falling to a low around 37 degrees.