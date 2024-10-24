Sunny, cool today; Chance of rain tomorrow

Today will be sunny and cool, with highs around 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear with a low around 41 degrees.
Friday will be partly sunny and mild, with a chance of showers during the day that will trail off after sunset. Highs will be around 73 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures fall to around 45 degrees.
On Saturday it will be sunny and cool again, with highs around 63 degrees, followed by a mostly clear, cold night with lows around 36 degrees.
