Sunny, cold, breezy this weekend; Rain expected Sunday night

Today will be sunny, cold and breezy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 40 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 24 mph.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with light winds and lows around 32 degrees.
On Sunday it will be sunny, breezy and a little warmer, with gusts around 24 mph and highs around 52 degrees.
Overnight, there will be a chance of rain before midnight, with showers likely after midnight. Lows will be around 41 degrees.
Monday will be breezy with showers likely in the morning, though with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing through the night. Highs will be around 55 degrees, falling to lows around 42 degrees overnight.
