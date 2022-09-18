journal-news logo
X

Sunny and unseasonably warm today; a chance of rain showers and storms tonight

Forecasters expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s today. (Richard Graulich / The Palm Beach Post)

Combined ShapeCaption
Forecasters expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s today. (Richard Graulich / The Palm Beach Post)

Weather
By
38 minutes ago

Today will be sunny and warm with a high of 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 67 degrees. A chance of rain showers and thunderstorm may occur after 2 a.m.

Monday has a chance of precipitation and thunderstorms but otherwise, will be partly sunny. The high of the day will be 84 degrees. A light but varied breeze will accompany.

Mostly clear skies dawn Monday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Tuesday involves a mostly sunny day with unseasonably warm temperatures. The high will be 87 degrees and the low will be 68 degrees.

The overnight settles in with mostly clear and dry conditions.

Wednesday grins bright and sunny with an unexpected high of 93 degrees. The nighttime will see partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

The low will fall around 65 degrees.

In Other News
1
Partly cloudy, hot today; Chance of rain starting late Sunday
2
Partly cloudy, warm today; Dry, sunny this weekend
3
Clear, cool tonight; Sunny skies expected through the weekend
4
Possible dense fog tonight; Clear skies, highs in 80s through Friday
5
Another cool night before midweek warmup

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top