Sunny and seasonable today; strong storms possible Friday

Expect sunshine and dry, seasonable conditions today with the high temperatures in the mid-80s before a dramatic shift for Friday brings the chance of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall.
Skies stay mostly clear tonight, which will have an overnight low around 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
[9:50 PM] High pressure will provide seasonable and dry weather Thursday. A dramatic shift for Friday with strong to severe storm chances and heavy rainfall rates possible. pic.twitter.com/fhscqmbimh— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 17, 2021
It will be much warmer Friday, which will have a high near 89 degrees under partly sunny skies. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, and wind gusts as high as 28 mph are possible.
Showers are likely Friday night, with possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 69 degrees.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues for Saturday, mainly before 3 p.m., which will have partly sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. However, there is a chance of showers between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. that continues into the evening hours. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.