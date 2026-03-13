Strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph possible in the Miami Valley today

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible for west central Ohio, with gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible in Southwest Ohio, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Windy conditions are expected during the daytime today, with gusts of 45-55 MPH likely, with isolated gusts around 60 MPH possible near/north of I-70. The gustiest conditions are favored near/north of I-70 mid morning through mid afternoon. pic.twitter.com/N30J9uMjuU — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 13, 2026

Winds will be at their strong during the day, particularly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Areas north of Interstate 70 could see isolated gusts of 60 mph, the NWS said.

The strong winds could blow around unsecured objects and down power lines and tree limbs. People should watch for falling branches while outside.

Motorists in high-profile vehicles should drive cautiously.