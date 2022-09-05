Stormy weather here on Labor Day

A 70% chance of rain showers along with thunderstorms may occur for Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Some of the storms may produce heavy rain, NWS said. The high of the day will be 80 degrees.
The holiday night may see a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before and after 10 p.m. Some of these storms may also produce heavy rain as well. Despite the chance of storms, it’ll be a most cloudy night.
The overnight low will be cooler and around 68 degrees.
Tuesday beckons with additional precipitation and thunderstorms throughout the day. A most cloudy day is also expected with a high of 81 degrees.
While rain and storms have a chance of occurring overnight, the skies will be mostly cloudy. The chance of both is most likely before 2 a.m., and then again after 5 a.m.
The low overnight will be 66 degrees.
Wednesday has a 40% chance of precipitation but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the low 80′s and the lows will be in the mid-60′s.
Dry conditions persist for the rest of Wednesday night with only a slight chance of rain during the evening hours.
Thursday is mostly bright and sunny with a high of 83 degrees.
The overnight will be dry and mostly clear with a low of 64 degrees.
Rain may be possible once again Friday.
