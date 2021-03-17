St. Patrick’s Day forecast: Patchy fog early; Rain, storms start in evening

Today will begin chilly, partly cloudy and foggy, but will end with rain and thunderstorms returning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
This morning we will see patchy fog starting around dawn and lifting after a few hours. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day, although cloud cover will rise throughout the afternoon for mostly overcast skies by sunset.
Despite the cool start, temperatures will rise to around 68 degrees.
Tonight, rain chances will begin around dark, with showers and storms being likely shortly after night falls. Rain and thunderstorms will continue through the night as temperatures dip to around 52 degrees.
Rain and storms will continue through the day on Thursday as well, with rain chances trailing away overnight. Highs won’t rise much from Wednesday night, reaching up to around 55 degrees.
Starting in the afternoon on Thursday we will see strong winds, with the NWS warning of sustained winds of around 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph going into Friday. Clouds will decrease in the early hours of Friday morning.
Meanwhile temperatures will fall down to around freezing, with a low around 32 degrees.
By dawn Friday, skies will be mostly sunny. Stronger wind gusts will continue through the morning and into the early afternoon, coupled with breezy sustained winds throughout the day.
Overnight, winds will calm under mostly clear skies.
Temperatures will rise to around 46 degrees during the day, then drop below freezing overnight, to a low around 26 degrees.