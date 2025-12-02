Snow totals: How much did Miami Valley communities get?

Montgomery County:

• Vandalia: 3.60 inches as of 7 a.m.

• Miamisburg: 4 inches as of 6:30 a.m.

• Moraine: 4.30 inches as of 6 a.m.

Greene County:

• Fairborn: 4.30 inches as of 8:10 a.m.

• Bellbrook: 4.50 inches as of 6:51 a.m.

• Bellbrook: 4.30 inches as of 9 a.m.

Miami County:

• Troy: 5.30 inches as of 6 a.m.

Clark County:

• Enon: 5 inches as of 8 a.m.

Darke County:

• Greenville: 6 inches as of 8 a.m.

Butler County:

• Beckett Ridge: 4.50 inches as of 6:22 a.m.

• Middletown: 4.50 inches as of 8:30 a.m.

Warren County:

• Mason: 5.50 inches as of 8:30 a.m.

• Landen: 5 inches as of 8:10 a.m.

• Morrow: 4.20 inches as of 8:01 a.m.

• Lebanon: 5.50 inches as of 6:15 a.m.

• South Lebanon: 5 inches as of 8:55 a.m.

Hamilton County:

• Covedale: 4.80 inches as of 7:08 a.m.

• Cleves: 4.80 inches as of 7:15 a.m.

• Madeira: 5 inches as of 8:46 a.m.

• Blue Ash: 4.50 inches as of 8:50 a.m.

• Cheviot: 4.20 inches as of 9:06 a.m.