Snow totals: How much did Miami Valley communities get?

An overnight snow storm brought various accumulation totals to the Miami Valley region.
Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service in Wilmington for southwest Ohio.
Montgomery County:
• Vandalia: 3.60 inches as of 7 a.m.
• Miamisburg: 4 inches as of 6:30 a.m.
• Moraine: 4.30 inches as of 6 a.m.
Greene County:
• Fairborn: 4.30 inches as of 8:10 a.m.
• Bellbrook: 4.50 inches as of 6:51 a.m.
• Bellbrook: 4.30 inches as of 9 a.m.
Miami County:
• Troy: 5.30 inches as of 6 a.m.
Clark County:
• Enon: 5 inches as of 8 a.m.
Darke County:
• Greenville: 6 inches as of 8 a.m.
Butler County:
• Beckett Ridge: 4.50 inches as of 6:22 a.m.
• Middletown: 4.50 inches as of 8:30 a.m.
Warren County:
• Mason: 5.50 inches as of 8:30 a.m.
• Landen: 5 inches as of 8:10 a.m.
• Morrow: 4.20 inches as of 8:01 a.m.
• Lebanon: 5.50 inches as of 6:15 a.m.
• South Lebanon: 5 inches as of 8:55 a.m.
Hamilton County:
• Covedale: 4.80 inches as of 7:08 a.m.
• Cleves: 4.80 inches as of 7:15 a.m.
• Madeira: 5 inches as of 8:46 a.m.
• Blue Ash: 4.50 inches as of 8:50 a.m.
• Cheviot: 4.20 inches as of 9:06 a.m.
