Snow ends tonight; Subzero wind chills prompts advisory

[7:00 PM] Wind chill values are already in the single digits over much of the area this evening. Temperatures continue to drop and winds remain elevated through the overnight. Stay warm and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Dicmhvh89Q — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 29, 2022

Temperatures today stayed just below freezing, with the high only reaching 30 degrees today in Dayton and Cincinnati, and 31 degrees in Columbus.

Clouds will dissipate somewhat tonight, which will have an overnight low around 7 degrees with subzero wind chills.

Temperatures will be below normal through the first half of the weekend before rising above normal early next week.

Saturday will be sunny but cold, with highs around 24 degrees and wind chill values around minus 2. Clouds will increase Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 15 degrees.

Temperatures will peak above freezing for Sunday, with a high near 35 degrees. Sunday night will be calm and mostly cloud with an overnight low around 20 degrees.

It will be partly sunny Monday with a high near 38 degrees to start the workweek. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, and the overnight low won’t fall much below freezing, with low temperatures forecast to stall around 29 degrees.