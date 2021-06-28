Showers, storms possible throughout the week

Most of the showers and storms are expected after 2 p.m., the NWS said. During the day, the skies will be sunny and clear and the area may see a light wind. Overnight, showers and storms may last until around 1 a.m., then there is a slight chance of showers and storms after 4 a.m.

Highs during the day will reach about 90 degrees. Lows will reach around 72 degrees overnight, the NWS said.