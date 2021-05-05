Showers, gusty winds early today; More rain to come through end of the week

Today there will be a chance of rain before dawn, along with gusty winds as high as 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
After the sun comes up, though, rain chances will drop and clouds will start to clear, for mostly clear skies by nightfall.
Temperatures will be cool with a high near 60 degrees and light wind.
Overnight temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees, with clouds starting to increase again after midnight.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms beginning again a bit before the evening commute. Showers will be likely shortly before dark, but the chance of storms will fall away.
Thursday night, rain chances will drop again, disappearing around midnight. Clouds will decrease again for partly cloudy sies by the morning on Friday.
Highs on Thursday will be around 64 degrees, falling to a low around 41 degrees.
On Friday clouds will increase again, with a chance of rain beginning around noon, joined by a chance of thunderstorms soon after. Both will fall away again around nightfall. Highs will be around 62 degrees.
Friday night, skies will clear again somewhat as temperatures fall to a low of around 39 degrees.