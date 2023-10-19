Showers, chance of thunderstorms to begin this afternoon

Today will start cloudy with light winds ahead of a chance of rain starting around noon, with showers likely around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms as well in the late afternoon that will trail off again around dark.

Winds will also pick up in the afternoon, with gusty winds as high as 32 mph.

High temperatures tomorrow will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s. With a cold front coming into the area, rain is expected, mainly in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/UJs8EV2feg — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 19, 2023

Overnight, winds will decrease but the rain will still be likely through sunrise on Friday.

Temperatures today will be cool, with highs around 65 degrees and lows around 50 degrees.

On Friday, the NWS predicted rain will be likely until early afternoon, though there will be a chance of showers for the rest of the afternoon and evening. It will be cloudy to start, but clouds will decrease some during the day. Highs will be around 62 degrees.

On Friday night, there will be a slight chance of showers before midnight, rising to a chance of rain that will continue through morning on Saturday. Lows will be around 45 degrees.

The NWS predicted a chance of showers during the day on Saturday, but otherwise it will be partly sunny and breezy, with some gusts as high as 30 mph in the afternoon.

The chance of rain is expected to trail off around dark, after which clouds will gradually decrease for mostly clear skies around dawn on Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will be around 60 degrees, falling to lows around 39 degrees.