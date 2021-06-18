Severe storms today could bring damaging winds and possibly hail or tornado

The region is under a severe weather threat today for strong storms and excessive rainfall.
“These storms will bring an enhanced risk of damaging winds, with some risk for large hail and maybe a tornado as well,” the National Weather Service in Wilmington posted on social media. “With torrential rain in some storms, flash flooding may also occur.”
It will be sunny and hot with a high near 91 degrees.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop during the late afternoon, likely after 4 p.m., and continue into the evening hours, with heavy rainfall possible.
[5:35 PM]: Severe weather threat update for Friday/Friday night. The biggest change was the addition of a moderate risk (level 3 of 4) for flash flooding for parts of Indiana and Ohio. There is growing concern for flooding after sunset. #inwx #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/WpKbYSbbSF— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 17, 2021
Showers and thunderstorms tonight will be mainly before 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely after 2 a.m. overnight into Saturday. The overnight low temperature will fall to around 68 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m. Saturday, then showers are likely with a thunderstorm possible between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day will be cloudy to start, then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.
Saturday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees overnight.
Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high temperature near 88 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. until about 8 p.m., followed by a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 70 degrees.
There is a chance of showers to start Monday, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.